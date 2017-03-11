Cordarrelle Patterson met with Bears

Posted by Josh Alper on March 11, 2017, 5:27 PM EST

Cordarrelle Patterson was on the opposite side of the field from the Bears eight times during his first four years in the NFL and the Bears liked enough of what they saw to have Patterson in for a chat about joining them.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Patterson visited with the Bears. His search for a new team started with a visit to the Redskins and Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that he’s scheduled to meet with the Raiders on Sunday.

Patterson set a career-high with catches by grabbing 52 passes during the 2016 season, although his ability to bust big plays never materialized as he gained just 453 yards through the air. He remained one of the best kickoff returners in the league and scored on a kickoff return for the fifth time in his career.

The Bears used Deonte Thompson as a kick returner last year and he is a free agent, although Patterson would be a clear upgrade if Thompson were still on the roster. With Alshon Jeffery signing in Philadelphia, the Bears could also have room for Patterson to play an offensive role in 2017.