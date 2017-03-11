Cowboys add pass rusher Damontre Moore

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 5:41 AM EST

Damontre Moore is heading to Dallas.

Moore, a talented pass rusher who has bounced around the league, is signing with the Cowboys.

Last year Moore managed just half a sack in four games with the Seahawks, and the year before that he had just one sack in three games with the Dolphins. But he entered the league with great fanfare as a third-round pick of the Giants whom many labeled a draft steal, and he showed promise with 5.5 sacks in his second season.

Moore was one of three moves the Cowboys made on Friday to bolster their defense, also adding defensive tackle Stephen Paea and cornerback Nolan Carroll.