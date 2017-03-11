 Skip to content

Doug Free retiring, another hit for Cowboys offensive line

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 11, 2017, 1:49 PM EST
An offensive line that is among the best in the league suddenly has to worry about its depth.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Cowboys right tackle Doug Free has told the team he intends to retire.

The 33-year-old Free has started every game since 2010, and took over the right tackle job in 2012. While he might have been the weakest link on that line, that’s also not that much of a slight considering how talented they are.

Coupled with the free agency loss of Ronald Leary to the Broncos, the Cowboys are going to have to adjust.

They can use La’El Collins at either left guard or right tackle (but not both, he’s not that good), and might need to rely on 2015 third-rounder Chaz Green more heavily. Green has struggled through injuries so far in his first two seasons.

The Cowboys still have plenty of talent up front, but losing a dependable part such as Free is still something they’ll have to deal with.

7 Responses to “Doug Free retiring, another hit for Cowboys offensive line”
  1. stoneydog1000 says: Mar 11, 2017 1:57 PM

    Go get Andre Smith for RT.

  2. cosmicredneck81 says: Mar 11, 2017 1:58 PM

    Wow what a hit to our line free and Leary we’re both really good gonna b hard to replace

  3. MichaelEdits says: Mar 11, 2017 2:00 PM

    Doug Free at last!

  4. MichaelEdits says: Mar 11, 2017 2:01 PM

    Doug Free to do what I please
    Doug Free to ride the breeze
    Doug Free I can’t stay
    I got to got to got to get away right now

  5. txmidnite says: Mar 11, 2017 2:05 PM

    No great loss at all. In 2013 he agreed to have his pay cut in half rather than getting cut. Not going to miss his 305 penalty yards resulting from 22 holding penalties and 37 false start flags.

  6. slimglynn says: Mar 11, 2017 2:05 PM

    Way overdue.

  7. edelmanfanclub says: Mar 11, 2017 2:09 PM

    I guess Free gave the finger to Jerrys “do right rule” and opted to retire after they couldnt sign Leary.

