Doug Free retiring, another hit for Cowboys offensive line

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 11, 2017, 1:49 PM EST

An offensive line that is among the best in the league suddenly has to worry about its depth.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Cowboys right tackle Doug Free has told the team he intends to retire.

The 33-year-old Free has started every game since 2010, and took over the right tackle job in 2012. While he might have been the weakest link on that line, that’s also not that much of a slight considering how talented they are.

Coupled with the free agency loss of Ronald Leary to the Broncos, the Cowboys are going to have to adjust.

They can use La’El Collins at either left guard or right tackle (but not both, he’s not that good), and might need to rely on 2015 third-rounder Chaz Green more heavily. Green has struggled through injuries so far in his first two seasons.

The Cowboys still have plenty of talent up front, but losing a dependable part such as Free is still something they’ll have to deal with.