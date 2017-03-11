Eagles offered Malcolm Jenkins and more to Saints

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2017, 7:11 PM EST

Before the Saints agreed to trade receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots, the Saints had other offers. One offer came from the Eagles.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints offered safety Malcolm Jenkins, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick for Cooks. The Saints wanted a second-round pick plus Jenkins.

Jenkins entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Saints in 2009, winning a Super Bowl title as a rookie. After five years in New Orleans, he signed with the Eagles, starting every game in three years with the team. He made it to the Pro Bowl in 2015, and he was named the winner of the 2016 Byron “Whizzer” White award, given annually by the NFL Players Association.