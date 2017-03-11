First-round prospect Sidney Jones injured at Washington Pro Day

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 3:26 PM EST

University of Washington cornerback Sidney Jones, a likely first-round pick in next month’s NFL draft, has suffered an injury at the school’s Pro Day this afternoon.

Stephen Cohen of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer tweeted a photo of Jones being carted off the field. Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury on the very last defensive back drill of the day.

Jones was a three-year starter at Washington who declared for the draft after his junior season. He was an All-Pac-12 player in both his sophomore and junior years. Virtually every mock draft has Jones going in the first round, with some forecasters having him off the board in the Top 10.

There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury, although people on the scene have described it as looking serious.