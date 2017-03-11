Geno Smith visiting Giants Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on March 11, 2017, 12:06 PM EST

Geno Smith may not be back with the Jets for a fifth season, but a return to MetLife Stadium may not be out of the cards.

Art Stapleton of The Record was the first to report that Smith is visiting with the Giants on Saturday. It’s the first reported visit for Smith since free agency opened on Thursday afternoon.

Smith isn’t going to supplant Eli Manning, but the Giants could throw him into the mix with Ryan Nassib and Josh Johnson to serve as Manning’s backup for the 2017 season. Neither of those backups saw any action last season and Manning hasn’t missed a start since taking over the job during his rookie year in 2004.

Smith started one game last season after the Jets decided to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick, but wound up with a season-ending ACL tear before the first half against the Ravens was over.