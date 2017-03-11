Giants reach a deal with D. J. Fluker

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 11, 2017, 8:25 PM EST

The Giants added another high first-round pick to their offensive line mix, one with as many questions as the last one they brought in.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Giants are signing former Chargers first-rounder D.J. Fluker to a one-year deal.

Fluker, the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, was cut by the Chargers in a financial move. But he was also something less than they had hoped for. A short deal also gives him the chance to reset his career in hopes of a bigger payday next year.

If he continues to play right tackle, that would likely mean Ereck Flowers stays put at left tackle.

The Giants ninth-overall pick in 2015, Flowers struggled at times protecting Eli Manning’s blind side. There had been talk about moving Flowers to right tackle, but unless they’re planning on Fluker playing guard, that seems unlikely now.