Jaguars expected to sign Audie Cole, Stefan Charles

Posted by Josh Alper on March 11, 2017, 12:24 PM EST

The Jaguars were busy out of the gate in free agency with defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Barry Church joining the team.

They aren’t showing any signs of slowing down a couple of days into the new league year. Guard Earl Watford is headed to Jacksonville and there multiple reports that linebacker Audie Cole and defensive tackle Stefan Charles will be added to the roster pending physicals.

Cole saw time on defense during his five years with the Vikings, but his biggest contributions to the team came on special teams. The Jaguars appear set in the starting lineup at linebacker, so the same will likely be the case in Jacksonville.

Charles had 12 tackles in 12 games for the Lions last season and played in 37 games over three years with the Bills before moving to Detroit. Charles played for current Jaguars coach Doug Marrone in his first two seasons in Buffalo.