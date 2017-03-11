Jaguars sign offensive lineman Earl Watford

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 11, 2017, 10:59 AM EST

The Jaguars are continuing to bring guys in at a rapid pace, even if the numbers are starting to shrink.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jaguars signed former Cardinals guard Earl Watford to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Rebuilding the offensive line was a priority after letting left tackle Kelvin Beachum and left guard Luke Joecklel walk. And coupled with the trade for new left tackle Branden Albert, they’ve now swapped out two for two.

Watford, 26, played guard and tackle for the Cardinals, and started 10 games last year.