Kyle Shanahan: We’ll continue to look at quarterbacks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 11, 2017, 12:15 PM EST

The 49ers have signed a pair of quarterbacks in free agency and they aren’t done considering new additions at the position.

That was the message from coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday while discussing the arrival of Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley this week.

“We’ll continue to look,” Shanahan said, via CSNBayArea.com. “You rarely take just two guys into a camp. So I have a pretty good feeling we will add more. I don’t know whether that’ll be through free agency or the draft, but there’s every avenue possible. We don’t limit ourselves to anything.”

That could also include a trade for Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins is reportedly interested in a trade, although there haven’t been any signs that a deal is imminent or likely.

Failing that, it would seem likely that the 49ers would pick a quarterback in the draft to either compete for the starting job or spend the 2017 season developing behind the two veterans that have already joined the roster.