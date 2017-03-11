Latavius Murray to visit Jacksonville, Seattle

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 11, 2017, 6:01 PM EST

Free agent running back Latavius Murray will visit the Jaguars Monday and the Seahawks Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Murray has been the Raiders’ primary running back over the last two seasons, but he shared more of the load last year and the Raiders appear ready to let him move on. He’s averaged 4.0 yards per carry in each of the last two seasons after averaging 5.2 in limited work in 2014.

Murray, 27, ran for 12 touchdowns last season and has 20 over the last three seasons.

Seattle’s interest in Murray was previously reported, but no date for a visit was announced. The Seahawks already have a crowded backfield, but Murray might enter camp as the No. 1 runner if he ends up with the Jaguars.