Lions sign tight end Darren Fells

The Lions have picked up some depth at tight end.
Darren Fells, who played the last three years with the Cardinals, has signed with the Lions.
The 6-foot-7, 281-pound Fells is a good blocker who doesn’t catch a lot of passes, with 14 catches in 14 games last season. In Detroit he’ll be the No. 2 tight end behind Eric Ebron.
The 30-year-old Fells didn’t play college football, instead playing basketball at UC-Irvin, then spending four years playing professional basketball internationally before signing briefly with the Seahawks, then spending 2013 on the Cardinals’ practice squad before making the Cardinals’ active roster in 2014.
Not a Lions fan, but there’s always value in a good run-blocking tight end, even if just for short-yardage situations. Darren Fells seems to offer that. If only they could get more pass-catching consistency from Eric Ebron.