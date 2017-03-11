Lions sign tight end Darren Fells

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 2:52 PM EST

The Lions have picked up some depth at tight end.

Darren Fells, who played the last three years with the Cardinals, has signed with the Lions.

The 6-foot-7, 281-pound Fells is a good blocker who doesn’t catch a lot of passes, with 14 catches in 14 games last season. In Detroit he’ll be the No. 2 tight end behind Eric Ebron.

The 30-year-old Fells didn’t play college football, instead playing basketball at UC-Irvin, then spending four years playing professional basketball internationally before signing briefly with the Seahawks, then spending 2013 on the Cardinals’ practice squad before making the Cardinals’ active roster in 2014.