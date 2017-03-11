Martellus Bennett deal is indeed worth $21 million over three years

No, Martellus Bennett’s contract isn’t worth $18.45 million over three years. It’s a standard three-year, $21 million, based on how contracts are typically valued and digested.
Per a source with knowledge of the deal, Bennett got a $6.3 million signing bonus. He’ll also receive a $900,000 base salary for 2017, a $3.6 million base salary for 2018, and a $5.65 million base salary for 2019. The deal also has a $2 million roster bonus due on the first day of the 2018 league year, along with $600,000 per year in per-game roster bonuses and $250,000 in annual workout bonuses.
That works out to $21 million over three years. It’s also worth $8.05 million in 2017 with an early decision due in 2018 as to whether the Packers will continue for another year.
The $21 million base value includes the per-game roster bonuses, a convention that has emerged in recent years despite the reality that a player who isn’t on the 46-man game-day roster doesn’t qualify for his weekly bonus. So it’s a bit of a fiction, but it’s used so commonly at this point that there’s no reason to begin stripping those numbers out now.
Somehow got a worse deal than Gresham
This is almost exactly what the Patriots offered him in November. The harsh reality is that Njoku and Howard are in this year’s draft for teams that really need tight ends.
That 2 million dollar roster bonus for 2018 is a trick. If Bennett has a down year or becomes a problem, the Packers will cut him beore the 2018 league year. That roster bonus is like a trick teams play on players.
I see him playing 2 out of the 3 years there. The keys to the full 3 years with him are injury related and attitude related.
I think he’ll be productive with them, no doubt.