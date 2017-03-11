“No guarantee” Broncos will pursue Tony Romo if released

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2017, 12:27 AM EST

As the dance between the Cowboys and quarterback Tony Romo continues, one of his potential destinations is making a few moves as well.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that there’s “no guarantee” the Broncos will pursue Romo even if he’s released. The obvious import of the leak is clear; the Broncos want the Cowboys to understand that they won’t be trading for Romo under any circumstances.

And so the Cowboys, Romo, the Broncos, and the Texans continue to wait for something to happen. Or for nothing to happen.

There’s no immediate deadline. The Cowboys need to resolve the situation as a practical matter before the start of the offseason program in April, because a season-ending injury suffered by Romo during the lifting and conditioning sessions would put the Cowboys on the hook for the full $14 million he’s due to make this year.

Unless and until Romo decides to take the matter public (he likely won’t), don’t be surprised if the Cowboys slam the brakes on this one until the league meetings later this month, hopeful that the annual collection of all coaches, General Managers, and owners will result in either the Texans or the Broncos (or someone else) blinking.