Osweiler tells reporters, “No news”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2017, 8:10 PM EST

Two days ago, quarterback Brock Osweiler became the subject of the NFL’s first ever hot potato trade, with the player being dumped and his former team giving up draft picks to make the deal happen. To his credit, Osweiler followed through on a commitment he had made to Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

Osweiler showed up for Warner’s charity flag-football tournament. Asked by reporters for comment, Osweiler said, “No news.”

“It says a lot about the character of the man, something I knew a long time ago,” Warner said, via ESPN.com. “It’s not easy when you got cameras out here and people are going to ask you, and the hardest part is when you don’t have answers. He’s out here and he’s like, ‘I don’t really know. I don’t know how to answer it.’

“There’s a lot of question marks. For him to go, ‘You know what? I made this commitment and I want to come out here and help, and this is what’s it’s all about,’ I’m very grateful that he did that.”

Warner also gave Osweiler some free advice.

“It’s easy to panic and try to go and get it done quickly,” Warner said of Osweiler’s next stop. “We’ve been talking a lot about just being patient about the process and sitting down and making sure you’re 100 percent comfortable with where you go.”

He’ll never be going to the team that traded for him. The Browns will trade him (not likely) or cut him (more likely) before he ever plays for the Browns.