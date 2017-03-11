Packers sign tight end Lance Kendricks

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 4:44 PM EST

Another day, another free agent tight end in Green Bay.

The Packers are signing free agent tight end Lance Kendricks today, after signing free agent tight end Martellus Bennett yesterday.

Kendricks was cut by the Rams this week. He caught 50 passes for 499 yards last season.

Packers G.M. Ted Thompson is known for eschewing free agency, but this year he clearly prioritized improving at the tight end position, and now he’s done so twice. Although Aaron Rodgers had lobbied for the Packers to re-sign Jared Cook, Rodgers will surely be pleased that the Packers have found two new tight ends who should bolster Green Bay’s passing game.