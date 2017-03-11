Packers sign tight end Lance Kendricks

Another day, another free agent tight end in Green Bay.
The Packers are signing free agent tight end Lance Kendricks today, after signing free agent tight end Martellus Bennett yesterday.
Kendricks was cut by the Rams this week. He caught 50 passes for 499 yards last season.
Packers G.M. Ted Thompson is known for eschewing free agency, but this year he clearly prioritized improving at the tight end position, and now he’s done so twice. Although Aaron Rodgers had lobbied for the Packers to re-sign Jared Cook, Rodgers will surely be pleased that the Packers have found two new tight ends who should bolster Green Bay’s passing game.
Great signing a former Badger. Go Ted Go!!
Welcome Home Lance !!!! #OnWisconsin
Looks like a defense heavy draft coming!
I’m all for improving the position. But don’t the Packers already have a Lance Kendricks clone on the roster? His name is Richard Rodgers. He has good hands, but he too tends to be lumbering and doesn’t block well.
Adequate TE who can have some decent games but drops way too many open passes.
I bet Ted goes after Revis. Probably end up bringin back Lacy too, if not probably swoop a veteran and draft one and a bunch of defense
It looks like the plan is to keep the D off the field. A lot of points always helps!
Now they just need 10 defensive starters.
With Erin ratcheting up his whining a little more each offseason, TT is finally being forced into the modern age where teams take part in FA.
In unrelated news, the Lions, Vikings and Bears have just moved safety to the top of their draft boards.
tjacks, How was the parade for not taking last place in the North? Skolololol
Your assessment of Kendricks is spot on, except that he can’t catch.
I won’t miss Richard Rogers for one second. Slowest and most unathletic TE in the history of man.
“Now they just need 10 defensive starters.”
Daniels, Clark, Matthews, Perry, Clinton-Dix, Burnett and Ryan are just fine. They need a couple of CBs, a LB, a 5 technique and some depth.
beavertonsteve says:
I didn’t say Kendricks could catch. I said Richard Rodgers has good hands, but like Kendrick, is not particularly fast and not a particularly good blocker.