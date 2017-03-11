 Skip to content

Packers sign tight end Lance Kendricks

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 4:44 PM EST
Another day, another free agent tight end in Green Bay.

The Packers are signing free agent tight end Lance Kendricks today, after signing free agent tight end Martellus Bennett yesterday.

Kendricks was cut by the Rams this week. He caught 50 passes for 499 yards last season.

Packers G.M. Ted Thompson is known for eschewing free agency, but this year he clearly prioritized improving at the tight end position, and now he’s done so twice. Although Aaron Rodgers had lobbied for the Packers to re-sign Jared Cook, Rodgers will surely be pleased that the Packers have found two new tight ends who should bolster Green Bay’s passing game.

14 Responses to “Packers sign tight end Lance Kendricks”
  1. truthbetold109 says: Mar 11, 2017 4:49 PM

    Great signing a former Badger. Go Ted Go!!

  2. timmydeaton says: Mar 11, 2017 4:53 PM

    Welcome Home Lance !!!! #OnWisconsin

  3. gb15class says: Mar 11, 2017 4:54 PM

    Looks like a defense heavy draft coming!

  4. thisoneguy1 says: Mar 11, 2017 4:57 PM

    I’m all for improving the position. But don’t the Packers already have a Lance Kendricks clone on the roster? His name is Richard Rodgers. He has good hands, but he too tends to be lumbering and doesn’t block well.

  5. schmitty2 says: Mar 11, 2017 5:01 PM

    Adequate TE who can have some decent games but drops way too many open passes.

  6. gbpackfan3 says: Mar 11, 2017 5:04 PM

    I bet Ted goes after Revis. Probably end up bringin back Lacy too, if not probably swoop a veteran and draft one and a bunch of defense

  7. golforepar says: Mar 11, 2017 5:04 PM

    It looks like the plan is to keep the D off the field. A lot of points always helps!

  8. tjacks7 says: Mar 11, 2017 5:04 PM

    Now they just need 10 defensive starters.

  9. bassplucker says: Mar 11, 2017 5:08 PM

    With Erin ratcheting up his whining a little more each offseason, TT is finally being forced into the modern age where teams take part in FA.

    In unrelated news, the Lions, Vikings and Bears have just moved safety to the top of their draft boards.

  10. golforepar says: Mar 11, 2017 5:09 PM

    tjacks, How was the parade for not taking last place in the North? Skolololol

  11. beavertonsteve says: Mar 11, 2017 5:12 PM

    I’m all for improving the position. But don’t the Packers already have a Lance Kendricks clone on the roster? His name is Richard Rodgers. He has good hands, but he too tends to be lumbering and doesn’t block well.
    ————-
    Your assessment of Kendricks is spot on, except that he can’t catch.

  12. tritz32 says: Mar 11, 2017 5:14 PM

    I won’t miss Richard Rogers for one second. Slowest and most unathletic TE in the history of man.

  13. mnrasslinggovjesse says: Mar 11, 2017 5:15 PM

    “Now they just need 10 defensive starters.”

    Daniels, Clark, Matthews, Perry, Clinton-Dix, Burnett and Ryan are just fine. They need a couple of CBs, a LB, a 5 technique and some depth.

  14. thisoneguy1 says: Mar 11, 2017 5:15 PM

    beavertonsteve says:
    Your assessment of Kendricks is spot on, except that he can’t catch.

    I didn’t say Kendricks could catch. I said Richard Rodgers has good hands, but like Kendrick, is not particularly fast and not a particularly good blocker.

