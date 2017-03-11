Patriots bolster defensive line with Lawrence Guy

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

Former Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy is heading to New England.

Guy has signed a four-year contract with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old Guy arrived in Baltimore in the middle of the 2014 season and immediately became a contributor on the defensive line. Last year he played in all 16 games, starting 10 and playing 46 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps as well as 27 percent of the Ravens’ special teams snaps.

Bill Belichick apparently liked what he saw of Guy in Baltimore, and now he’ll play on a conference rival.