Patriots bolster defensive line with Lawrence Guy

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
Getty Images

Former Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy is heading to New England.

Guy has signed a four-year contract with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old Guy arrived in Baltimore in the middle of the 2014 season and immediately became a contributor on the defensive line. Last year he played in all 16 games, starting 10 and playing 46 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps as well as 27 percent of the Ravens’ special teams snaps.

Bill Belichick apparently liked what he saw of Guy in Baltimore, and now he’ll play on a conference rival.

13 Responses to “Patriots bolster defensive line with Lawrence Guy”
  1. dtp15 says: Mar 11, 2017 3:05 PM

    this team is going for broke

  2. pastabelly says: Mar 11, 2017 3:08 PM

    $20 million? How many years?

  3. edelmanfanclub says: Mar 11, 2017 3:12 PM

    This is typical Belichick signing bolstering the front 7. The Gilmore and Cooks addition werent really but this is vintage Belichick. He loves his depth on the DL. Ealy Flowers Nink Brown Guy Branch. Not too shabby

  4. 6ball says: Mar 11, 2017 3:12 PM

    .
    Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard are out. Kony Ealy and Lawrence Guy are in. As Belichick always says ” we’ll get them in camp and see how it goes”.

    The Patriots are still a little short in the pass rush area.
    .

  5. joeychittwood says: Mar 11, 2017 3:14 PM

    Going for broke???? They had like 80MM in cap room or

  6. daddeeo says: Mar 11, 2017 3:17 PM

    BB has decided to make this the year.

    Looks like more Purple Participation ribbons for the rest of the league.

  7. audio2sell says: Mar 11, 2017 3:17 PM

    Another great move by Bill

  8. becklesman says: Mar 11, 2017 3:18 PM

    Going for broke is right. Brady’s last year. Thats why they won’t trade Jimmy G and are loading up. I betcha.

  9. sameer1138 says: Mar 11, 2017 3:20 PM

    He’s not your buddy, guy!

  10. somethinghappeninghere says: Mar 11, 2017 3:20 PM

    So what is BB worried about having to sign all these big name defensive FAs ( I understand Gilmore, having played for theBills, but the others?). It isn’t just a “rich get richer” thing–is BB finally, after all these years, worried about divisional competition (Bills just resigned Tyrod, a good QB, and I am sure BB knows Adam Gase is a good head coach as well, no PhilBUM or Sparano!) Surely, BB has a good reason and it ain’t just to keep these players away from Miami or Buffalo!

  11. terripet says: Mar 11, 2017 3:22 PM

    Patriots know Brady is done

  12. golforepar says: Mar 11, 2017 3:24 PM

    What is the Pats salary cap under the table?

  13. rsmith5588 says: Mar 11, 2017 3:47 PM

    to all the other teams in the NFL……….you only wish and prey you had a coach/GM like BB.
    There is not another person in the NFL that can hold BB’s jockstrap…. Nothing but great moves at low salaries…….all young guys that have established themselves… why gamble on a draft choice ??? guess what… N.E. still has over 35 million in cap salary…. keep going BILL>>>>

