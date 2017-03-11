Raiders add Marshall Newhouse

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2017, 12:36 AM EST

The Raiders have fewer needs than usual, but they’re still trying to upgrade the roster via free agency.

The latest arrival is veteran offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, it’s a two-year deal.

A fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2010, Newhouse spent four years in Green Bay, one in Cincinnati, and the last two with the Giants.

He started 14 games in 2015, and six in 2016. He joins an offensive line that underwent a significant upgrade last year with the arrival of Kelechi Osemele. On Friday, Raiders tackle Menelik Watson defected for Denver, creating the need for an extra body on the depth chart.