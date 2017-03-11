Ryan Griffin signs three-year deal with Texans

Posted by Josh Alper on March 11, 2017, 6:21 PM EST

The Texans shook up their quarterback group this week by trading Brock Osweiler, but they are keeping their tight ends together.

C.J. Fiedorowicz and Stephen Anderson were always under contract for the 2017 season and now we know that Ryan Griffin will remain part of the crew as well. Griffin has signed a three-year deal to remain with the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 draft.

“It feels great, feels great,” Griffin said, via Mark Berman of KRIV in Houston. “We got it worked out. I’m excited. I know what type of organization it is here. We were a win away from the [conference] championship game. We need a couple more wins to get that ring. So I’m excited.”

Griffin came into last season with 49 career catches and more than doubled that output in 2016 with 50 catches. They amounted to 442 yards and two touchdowns, which may not burn out any scoreboards but goes well with solid blocking ability as a complement to Fiedorowicz at tight end.