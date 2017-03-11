Saints’ Cameron Jordan says “nobody’s safe” after Brandin Cooks trade

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan does not appear to be a fan of the team’s decision to trade receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.
Shortly after news of the trade broke, Jordan tweeted, “Maaan thats so weak.”
After that, he tweeted, “We get it . . . Nobody’s safe. #NotForLong 80,84,76,92,10”
We get it... Nobody's safe 😳 #NotForLong 80,84,76,92,10—
cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 11, 2017
The numbers are the jersey numbers of players who have been sent packing by the Saints in recent years: Jimmy Graham, Kenny Stills, Akiem Hicks, John Jenkins and Cooks.
The Saints have indicated they’re trading Cooks because they want to improve their defense. Jordan is one defensive player who doesn’t think that trade was necessary.
Nobody’s safe, and none of those trades have worked out. The best has probably been Max Unger for Jimmy Graham. Unger’s been decent, but Graham has certainly been better after a slow start.
But what really makes that trade bad? Well, the Saints couldn’t re-sign Darren Sproles the year BEFORE the trade because of Graham’s contract, and lost him to Philly-which is another trade that Cameron Jordan forgot to list that was certainly impactful.
So, the Saints have to trade Sproles because lack of cap space and the need to sign Graham, and then they trade away Graham the next year, losing their two best offensive weapons for little return. Good job, Loomis.
.
From the “you are what your record says you are” dept :
4 out of the last 5 seasons the Saints have finished at 7-9. Staying the course is not an option. And, btw the Patriots won 2 of the last three Super Bowls and are in the midst of a major roster overhaul. Nobody is ever safe there.
.