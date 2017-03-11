Saints’ Cameron Jordan says “nobody’s safe” after Brandin Cooks trade

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 10:14 AM EST

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan does not appear to be a fan of the team’s decision to trade receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.

Shortly after news of the trade broke, Jordan tweeted, “Maaan thats so weak.”

After that, he tweeted, “We get it . . . Nobody’s safe. #NotForLong 80,84,76,92,10”

The numbers are the jersey numbers of players who have been sent packing by the Saints in recent years: Jimmy Graham, Kenny Stills, Akiem Hicks, John Jenkins and Cooks.

The Saints have indicated they’re trading Cooks because they want to improve their defense. Jordan is one defensive player who doesn’t think that trade was necessary.