Saints, Patriots deal for Brandin Cooks becomes official

It’s a done deal.
Receiver Brandin Cooks officially is a Patriot, following a trade that shipped the 2014 first-round pick from New Orleans to New England.
The Patriots announced the trade on Saturday evening. While the terms were not disclosed, the deal was finalized in the same way it originally was negotiated, with the Patriots sending a first-round pick and a third-round pick to the Saints, and the Saints sending Cooks and a fourth-round pick (No. 118) to the Patriots.
The Patriots will lose the 118th pick as part of the #DeflateGate punishment, but the trade will restore to the Patriots the 132nd pick, which the Patriots previously obtained from the Seahawks.
As one source explained it to PFT, the Saints ultimately did not attempt to trade down from No. 118 with a team holding one of the picks from No. 119 to 131 before sending to the Patriots the fourth-round pick that will be bogarted by 345 Park Avenue. Since the pick was going to be forfeited anyway, any consideration the Saints could have obtained by trading down would have been a bonus.
Wow!! The Patriots are loading up!! I wonder how the Red Headed tool Goodell feels about all their moves. As a Patriots fan I would like to say,, Thanks for poking the Bear Roger…… lolollolololol…..
It’s glorious being a patriots fan, greatest coach QB combo. No days off and still not tired of winning
Brady must be a happy camper to see Cooks coming to town. As well as Gronk, Edelman, Hogan, Mitchell, White and Lewis.
Who does the opposing secondary double up on now?
some team will fall in love with a pick at 124 and the Pats will move back –
no way hes giving 118 to the NFL scumbags
in fact he could probably engineer the trade with any one of the teams that hate Goodell
I’m just excited to see what the Pats next move is!!!
It’s been incredible so far!!!
The possibilities are mind boggling!!!!
Re-sign Hightower or let him walk??
Trade Butler for picks or extend him??
Trade Jimmy for a boatload of picks or keep him as insurance?
Re sign Blount or draft a bruising back in the 3rd round….maybe sign Charles or Peterson??….
Re sign Floyd on the cheap with incentive layden 2 year contract??
Oh what fun it is to watch it all unfold!!!
Go Pats!!!!
When you follow the Patriots, you never have a clue as to what the roster will look like from year to year. I never thought that in the first two days of free agency that the Patriots would :
1. Sign Stephon Gilmore
2. Trade for Dwayne Allen
3. Trade for Kony Ealy
4. Sign Lawrence Guy
5. Trade for Brandin Cooks
6. Resign Allen Branch and Duron Harmon
Who knows what will happen with Jimmy Garopollo and Malcolm Butler
Possible candidates to trade for 118 that would still leave NE with 132:
I got my money on andy reid and Bill Ob moving up
11 (118). New Orleans Saints
12 (119). Philadelphia Eagles
13 (120). Arizona Cardinals
14 (121). Minnesota Vikings
15 (122). Indianapolis Colts
16 (123). Baltimore Ravens
17 (124). Washington Redskins
18 (125). Tennessee Titans
19 (126). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 (127). Denver Broncos
21 (128). Detroit Lions
22 (129). Minnesota Vikings from Miami Dolphins
23 (130). Oakland Raiders
24 (131). Houston Texans
25. New England Patriots from Seattle Seahawks (Forfeited)
26 (132). Kansas City Chiefs
So, NE is going to lose that 4th round pick because of the Deflatefarce scheme perpetrated by Kensil, the Colts, and the Ravens.
I’m still waiting to hear what the Colts’ punishment will be for using deflated footballs during that same game. 3 out of the 4 tested were illegally low. Kensil called a panicked halt to the testing when he realized it exposed the NFL’s lie. He wants us to believe that 6 men couldn’t do in 20 minutes what they want us to believe 1 man did in 90 seconds.
I’m still waiting to hear what the Colts’ punishment will be for admitting to tampering with NE’s football during that same game. Tampering is a serious violation, as is even having an inflation needle on the sidelines.
I’m still waiting to see the psi levels the NFL took in order to debunk a scientific constant we’ve known about for 183 years.
I’m still waiting to hear what the Colts’ punishment will be for admitting to hiding Luck’s broken ribs and lacerated kidney from the injury report.
harrisonhits2 says:
Mar 11, 2017 7:42 PM
A force multiplier.
Not just for the passing game, but also for the run game. The safeties will be further away to help defend & tackle the running backs and the other receivers. Plus the tight ends and running backs catching passes out of the backfield.
The safeties may spend more time trying not to get burned by Cooks which will give them less time to try to put big hits on the other Patriots.
nfl1818 says:
Mar 11, 2017 7:46 PM
some team will fall in love with a pick at 124 and the Pats will move back –
no way hes giving 118 to the NFL scumbags
I believe that the Patriots currently have the following 4th round picks:
• 4th Round (118 overall) – from Saints in Brandin Cooks Trade.
• 4th Round (122nd overall) – from Colts in Dwayne Allen Trade
• 4th Round (137th overall) – assigned pick
If the Pats allow Roger Goodell to steal 118 they get to keep 122 and 137. Isn’t that a middle finger to Roger?
It’s a shame that the NFL is trying to alter the competiveness of the league by stealing draft picks.
• In 2014 Roger Goodell pledged more transparency.
• In 2015 Roger Goodell said that “the integrity of the league was the most important thing”.
• During the 2015 season the NFL collected PSI measurements to determine the effects that weather has on footballs during game conditions.
• In 2016 the Patriots had their 1st round draft pick taken while the NFL was convincing everyone that the weather can’t lower the PSI in footballs.
• Now the NFL plans on taking the Patriots best 2017 fourth round draft pick away…while sticking to the story that footballs don’t drop PSI when it’s cold.
• It’s no March 2017 and the NFL still hasn’t issued a press release containing the PSI measurements that were collected during the 2015 season.
• So much for the empty promises of transparency.
• It’s now obvious that “the integrity of the league” is not important to Roger Goodell.
“The Pats should get BACK their 1st and 4th”
— the Ideal Gas Law
If the Patriots can still trade pick 118 from the Saints before the draft starts, they should try to trade it for a 3rd rounder next year with a team that has no 4th round picks this year or wants to move up from their current location…..
Maybe even package it with a 3rd rounder & move up into the 2nd round this year…..
IF THEY DO MOVE IT, the league will still take their other 4th rounder leaving the Pats without one this year….whichever they might choose to do would be awesome…..even staying “PAT” & letting it be taken & using the one they got in the trade with Seattle last year works for me!!!
What an exciting time watching BB do his magic…. Can’t wait to see what he does next!!!
Go Pats!!!
ROGER THAT!!!!