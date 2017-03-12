Adrian Peterson reportedly visiting Seahawks

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2017, 12:09 AM EST

Three days ago, the Seahawks had “no immediate interest” in running back Adrian Peterson. They apparently now do.

Peterson will visit the Seahawks, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

With the Seahawks kicking tires on other available running backs — Jamaal Charles, Latavius Murray, and Eddie Lacy — it makes sense to bring in Peterson, too. If nothing else, showing interest in all of them gives the Seahawks leverage with each of them, if negotiations ever commence.

Peterson is interested in both the Seahawks and Raiders, even though his father’s recent praise of the Oakland offensive line would seem to apply both to the Vikings and to the Seahawks.

“What we personally like is [the Raiders’] offensive line,” Nelson Peterson said. “The offensive line, they haven’t been playing around. They haven’t been trying to get offensive linemen from the bottom of the barrel and trying to make them into something.”

Since then, the Vikings have added a pair of starting tackles in Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers. That could make Adrian more inclined to return to Minnesota, if Minnesota is inclined to bring him back.

The ultimate question will be the magnitude of any offers he receives. Peterson could end up with a low base salary and a series of incentives that would pay him big money if he generates big numbers.

The Seahawks are the first team to express interest in Peterson. Whether that’s the spark that prompts others to follow suit remains to be seen.