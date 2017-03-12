Adrian Peterson reportedly visiting Seahawks

Three days ago, the Seahawks had “no immediate interest” in running back Adrian Peterson. They apparently now do.
Peterson will visit the Seahawks, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
With the Seahawks kicking tires on other available running backs — Jamaal Charles, Latavius Murray, and Eddie Lacy — it makes sense to bring in Peterson, too. If nothing else, showing interest in all of them gives the Seahawks leverage with each of them, if negotiations ever commence.
Peterson is interested in both the Seahawks and Raiders, even though his father’s recent praise of the Oakland offensive line would seem to apply both to the Vikings and to the Seahawks.
“What we personally like is [the Raiders’] offensive line,” Nelson Peterson said. “The offensive line, they haven’t been playing around. They haven’t been trying to get offensive linemen from the bottom of the barrel and trying to make them into something.”
Since then, the Vikings have added a pair of starting tackles in Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers. That could make Adrian more inclined to return to Minnesota, if Minnesota is inclined to bring him back.
The ultimate question will be the magnitude of any offers he receives. Peterson could end up with a low base salary and a series of incentives that would pay him big money if he generates big numbers.
The Seahawks are the first team to express interest in Peterson. Whether that’s the spark that prompts others to follow suit remains to be seen.
We will see. Another very talented running back who can’t stay healthy to possibly join Rawls and Prosise–two talented running backs who can’t stay healthy either.
Get Lacy and help him lose some weight.
The limits of Adrian Peterson’s market should be 2 to 3 million base salary with the ability to earn an additional 2 to 3 million in incentives. Even this price range of 4 to 6 million is rather generous. Peterson will be 32 years old for the 2017 season. He is coming off injury and was unproductive when he did play in 2016. Furthermore, Peterson cannot pass block well and has a knack for fumbling while fighting for extra yards. He also does not have great pass catching or route running capabilities out of the backfield. Thus, he is a essentially a one-dimensional running back. Lastly, he is a power-runner. This means he is not suited for spread or shotgun formations. Adrian Peterson earned a lot of money in his career. He may very well enter into the Hall of Fame someday. But as of right now, his days in the NFL are numbered.
Why would you choose the team with the worst offensive line in the NFL?
The convict has spoken, it’s the truth. Cashing in on his kid while being a deadbeat dad his whole life.
All of the sudden Adrian Peterson is Ray Rice. I really can’t believe that every team is staying away. He’s a year removed from a 1500 yard/11 TD season. He was injured last season. The last time he came back from an injury he had a 2100 yard/12 TD season. Is there any real reason to doubt that he has any left in him? I think it would be a good move for some team to pick him up on a 1 year deal to see. So is it the money? The switch incident? Or do teams think his is really washed up?? I’m a little confused.
12-14 carries a game….what is that worth to Seattle? Not over 4 million I would think. Minnesota will pay more than that won’t they?