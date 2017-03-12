Bengals bring Joe Mixon to Cincinnati for visit

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Running back Joe Mixon wasn’t permitted to go to Indiana for the Scouting Combine. He has since gone to Ohio instead.

Via the Cincinnati Enquirer, Mixon arrived in Cincinnati on Friday night for a weekend visit with the Bengals.

The Bengals met with Mixon at his Pro Day workout in Oklahoma, along with the Browns, Lions, and Saints.

Local reaction to the news of Mixon’s visit could be critical to the team’s assessment of whether the P.R. reaction would outweigh his value to the team, if Mixon is drafted by the Bengals. A video of Mixon viciously punching a female in the face has made him one of the most controversial draft prospects in years, if not ever.

The interest in Mixon also could be bad news for Gio Bernard or Jeremy Hill. Bernard tore an ACL in November, and Hill is entering the final year of his rookie contract.