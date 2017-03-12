Bill O’Brien has nothing more to say about Brock Osweiler

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT

Amid reports that a halftime altercation between Texans coach Bill O’Brien and former Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler became physical and in the aftermath of the hot potato trade that sent Osweiler to Cleveland, O’Brien has nothing more to say about the player who was one of the crown jewels of the free agency class of 2016.

Prior to a Special Olympics banquet on Sunday, O’Brien declined comment on the incident from halftime of the Week 17 game at Tennessee.

“I think [General Manager] Rick Smith’s statement said it all,” O’Brien said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “We wish Brock the best, but we’re moving on.”

The failure to say anything about Osweiler says everything. The player they signed sight unseen a year ago is a guy they want out of their sight, permanently.