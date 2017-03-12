Calais Campbell cashes in

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell considered offers from Denver, Washington, and Jacksonville. He opted to play for the Jaguars — and he’s about to get paid a lot of money to do it. (And he won’t pay state income tax.)
His contract, per a source with knowledge of the deal, is worth $60 million over four years. The full guarantee at signing is $30 million, with a $6 million signing bonus, a $9 million fully-guaranteed base salary in 2017, and a $15 million fully-guaranteed base salary in 2018.
The deal also has an option bonus of $3 million, due 22 days before the start of the 2019 league year. That extra trigger forces the Jaguars to decide more than three weeks before the start of free agency whether to keep him.
If they do, he’ll make $12 million in 2019. He’s also due to make $15 million in 2020.
The contract for Campbell comes one year after defensive lineman Malik Jackson signed a massive contract to jump to Jacksonville from Denver. With a blend of veterans and ascending youth, the Jacksonville defense could indeed be in position to do some very good things.
He’s not even that good
Jags can’t follow the yellow brick road. worthless franchise.
I feel for Jaguar fans, you hope that they see some light for a change… but you just have to wonder how many of the guys they signed this year will be cut before the start of free agency next year.
Over 30, different defensive scheme, bad organization. Sounds like a recipe for a bust.
Bigcig10 and jjbo811, both of y’all are mistaken. Campbell is a monster both against the pass and run games. He even blocks fgs and extra points. Tom Coughlin will have Jacksonville back in the hunt for the playoffs for sure. That defense has the tools to be very very stingy and he will help get the offense going. That division isn’t all that strong. They better watch out for the Jags now…
So in two consecutive years they gave out two massive contracts to players who project to both play the same position of 3 technique. There’s nothing wrong with having a deep rotation, but it seems odd to duplicate positions with massive contracts. On pass rushing situations it’s not a big deal, but in base situations, which player will play 1 tech?
As a Hawks fan I can tell you he was kicking our butts even before our o line turned into jello. If he was a receiver maybe he would be a bust but he’s gonna be just fine for the jags. Wish my team had an extra 30 mill to plug him into the d line.