Calais Campbell cashes in

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell considered offers from Denver, Washington, and Jacksonville. He opted to play for the Jaguars — and he’s about to get paid a lot of money to do it. (And he won’t pay state income tax.)

His contract, per a source with knowledge of the deal, is worth $60 million over four years. The full guarantee at signing is $30 million, with a $6 million signing bonus, a $9 million fully-guaranteed base salary in 2017, and a $15 million fully-guaranteed base salary in 2018.

The deal also has an option bonus of $3 million, due 22 days before the start of the 2019 league year. That extra trigger forces the Jaguars to decide more than three weeks before the start of free agency whether to keep him.

If they do, he’ll make $12 million in 2019. He’s also due to make $15 million in 2020.

The contract for Campbell comes one year after defensive lineman Malik Jackson signed a massive contract to jump to Jacksonville from Denver. With a blend of veterans and ascending youth, the Jacksonville defense could indeed be in position to do some very good things.