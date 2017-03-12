Calais Campbell never had a preliminary agreement with Jacksonville

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

The pre-free agency negotiating period had an interesting wrinkle, via the negotiations that ultimately brought defensive lineman Calais Campbell to Jacksonville. After multiple reports emerged that Campbell had an agreement in place with the Jaguars, reporters emerged that Campbell may be changing his mind and going to Denver instead. Campbell then picked Jacksonville over Denver.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it didn’t quite happen that way. There was no agreement in principle with the Jaguars. As the source put it, a deal “was not even close to being done.” At all times, Campbell was considering offers from Jacksonville, Denver, and Washington.

In the end, he chose the Jaguars and stuck to it. For a team that doesn’t win enough games on the field, a victory in a three-way showdown with Denver and Washington surely felt good.