Colts hosting Dontari Poe

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

The Chris Ballard connection could be bringing a Chief to Indianapolis.

The Colts are hosting defensive tackle Dontari Poe, per multiple reports. Poe told Josina Anderson of ESPN that Colts are

“trying to get something done.”

Via Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Poe plans to visit the Falcons, Dolphins, and Raiders after that. If, of course, the Colts fail in their effort to get something done.

A first-round pick in 2012, Poe has spent five years with the Chiefs, They chose not to apply the franchise tag after working out a long-term deal with safety Eric Berry.

Ballard, who became the Colts G.M. after the firing of Ryan Grigson, have extensive knowledge of Poe. And Poe seems to be an example of the type of player that the Colts need to be adding to a roster that doesn’t have a whole lot of star power beyond quarterback Andrew Luck.