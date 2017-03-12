David Johnson says knee is totally fine

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

During a recent appearance on PFT Live, Cardinals running back David Johnson said that he’s set a goal of becoming the third player in history to get 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

Reaching that goal will take good health, something that was a bit of a concern when the 2016 season came to an end with Johnson nursing a knee injury. It was a good sign that he didn’t need to have surgery and it’s an even better one that he says all is well with the knee right now.

“My wheel is good,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “Good to go already. Back training, full throttle. Doing everything.”

The Cardinals spent the immediate aftermath of the 2016 season wondering if quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald would return for another season. Both have opted in for 2017, although their presence probably won’t make a significant if the Cardinals have to go without Johnson for any extended period of time.