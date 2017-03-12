Donald Stephenson agrees to rework deal with Broncos

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

The Broncos signed tackle Menelik Watson as a free agent on Friday and the addition of a player who has primarily played right tackle may have led some to wonder about Donald Stephenson’s future in Denver.

Watson and guard Ronald Leary have joined the team as they work to upgrade a line that wasn’t up to snuff last season. Stephenson started at right tackle in the first year of the three-year deal he signed with the Broncos last season and $4 million of his 2017 salary was set to become guaranteed against injury on Monday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Stephenson has agreed to rework that payout. He’ll get $2 million on Monday and the other $2 million will be his if he makes the 53-man roster to start the 2017 season.

The Broncos could give Stephenson or Watson a look at left tackle as they have an opening there after parting ways with Russell Okung. Michael Schofield and Ty Sambrailo are also on the roster and the team could make further moves to add options at both tackle spots as the offseason plays out.