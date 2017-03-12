Eddie Lacy wraps up visit with Vikings, Packers up next

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

Running back Eddie Lacy is making the rounds in search of a team for the 2017 season and his second visit of the weekend has come to an end.

The Vikings announced on Sunday evening that Lacy’s visit with the team had come to an end. Lacy opened his tour with a trip to the Seahawks, who have also lined up visits with Jamaal Charles, Latavius Murray and Adrian Peterson as they peruse the running back market.

Next up for Lacy is a trip back to Green Bay to catch up with the Packers. There should be less need for getting to know you chit chat at that meeting as Lacy has spent the last four years with the team. That will likely allow the discussion to focus on Lacy’s recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, his conditioning and what contract numbers the two sides have in mind.

If the latter conversation goes well, Lacy could get things rolling for tailbacks after a quiet start to the free agency period.