Jaguars release Roy Miller

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 12, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT

The Jaguars have released defensive tackle Roy Miller.

Miller, 29, played the last four seasons in Jacksonville after playing his first four seasons with Tampa Bay. He was a starter when healthy for the Jaguars but was limited to six games last season after tearing his Achilles tendon in October.

He was due to make around $3.6 million in 2017 if the Jaguars had kept him.

A third-round pick of the Bucs in 2009, Miller has started 83 of 112 career games.