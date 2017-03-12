Jaguars release Roy Miller

The Jaguars have released defensive tackle Roy Miller.
Miller, 29, played the last four seasons in Jacksonville after playing his first four seasons with Tampa Bay. He was a starter when healthy for the Jaguars but was limited to six games last season after tearing his Achilles tendon in October.
He was due to make around $3.6 million in 2017 if the Jaguars had kept him.
A third-round pick of the Bucs in 2009, Miller has started 83 of 112 career games.
Players need a new CBA.
3.6 per seems cheap for Miller. He can definitely clog up the interior.
Papa Tom is definitely cleaning house though. He’s swapping a lot of the older players out for new vets. Maybe trying to wash off the stink of the previous staff.
redclaw1314 says:
“Players need a new CBA.”
Why? Due to Roy being cut because the Jags don’t believe he is worth $3.6mil this season?
Miller has made:
$2.52mil rookie contract with the Bucs
$4.4mil in 2013&2014.
approx $7mil in 2015&2016.
So that is $14mil for about 8 years of professional work thus far.