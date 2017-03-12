 Skip to content

Jaguars release Roy Miller

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 12, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
The Jaguars have released defensive tackle Roy Miller.

Miller, 29, played the last four seasons in Jacksonville after playing his first four seasons with Tampa Bay. He was a starter when healthy for the Jaguars but was limited to six games last season after tearing his Achilles tendon in October.

He was due to make around $3.6 million in 2017 if the Jaguars had kept him.

A third-round pick of the Bucs in 2009, Miller has started 83 of 112 career games.

4 Responses to “Jaguars release Roy Miller”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Mar 12, 2017 2:34 PM

    Party at Roy Miller’s place!

  2. redclaw1314 says: Mar 12, 2017 2:43 PM

    Players need a new CBA.

  3. cheapseater says: Mar 12, 2017 3:02 PM

    3.6 per seems cheap for Miller. He can definitely clog up the interior.

    Papa Tom is definitely cleaning house though. He’s swapping a lot of the older players out for new vets. Maybe trying to wash off the stink of the previous staff.

  4. gmen5280 says: Mar 12, 2017 3:08 PM

    redclaw1314 says:
    “Players need a new CBA.”
    Why? Due to Roy being cut because the Jags don’t believe he is worth $3.6mil this season?
    Miller has made:
    $2.52mil rookie contract with the Bucs
    $4.4mil in 2013&2014.
    approx $7mil in 2015&2016.
    So that is $14mil for about 8 years of professional work thus far.

