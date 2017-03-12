Lions sign Keshawn Martin

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2017, 7:56 AM EDT

Wide receiver Keshawn Martin is coming back to his home state.

Martin grew up outside Detroit and went to Michigan State before embarking on an NFL career that will continue with the Lions. The team announced that Martin has signed with the team as a free agent.

Martin played one game for the 49ers last season after joining the team on a waiver claim following his release from the Patriots. He had 24 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns in nine 2015 games with the Patriots, who also employed Lions General Manager Bob Quinn at that time.

Martin spent the first three years of his career with the Texans and saw time as both a kickoff and punt returner in Houston. Andre Roberts filled those roles for the Lions last year, but is currently a free agent.