Philly Brown signs with Bills

The Bills have added a wide receiver after losing a pair in the opening days of free agency.
The team announced that they have signed former Panthers wideout Philly Brown. Brown wasn’t tendered by Carolina as a restricted free agent and visited with the Lions before signing in Buffalo, where he’ll play for former Panthers defensive coordinator and new Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
Brown had 79 catches for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns over the last three seasons with the Panthers. He also did some kick and punt returning as a rookie, but hasn’t done either the last two years.
Marquise Goodwin and Robert Woods will both be playing in the NFC West next season, which leaves Brown, Sammy Watkins, Walter Powell, Kolby Listenbee and Dezmin Lewis as the receivers under contract for the Bills.
Signed a #3 or #4 WR in Brown to replace a #3 or #4 WR in Goodwin…
I’ve seen worse.
Bank on the Bills taking a wideout with their first pick.
This dude can fly. Puzzling to me why Carolina didn’t keep him. Arguably more valuable than Ted Ginn – younger, more elusive, hands can be questionable but he’s good in space. Good move here for the Bills. This kid can really stretch a defense.
With all due respect to Philly (the guy, not the city lol), I sure as hell hope McDermott doesn’t have this guy pegged as our #2 receiver.
Good luck in buffalo. Sorry to see him go. Hard worker and great to fans.
He arrived in a KUNGA car