Philly Brown signs with Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

The Bills have added a wide receiver after losing a pair in the opening days of free agency.

The team announced that they have signed former Panthers wideout Philly Brown. Brown wasn’t tendered by Carolina as a restricted free agent and visited with the Lions before signing in Buffalo, where he’ll play for former Panthers defensive coordinator and new Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Brown had 79 catches for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns over the last three seasons with the Panthers. He also did some kick and punt returning as a rookie, but hasn’t done either the last two years.

Marquise Goodwin and Robert Woods will both be playing in the NFC West next season, which leaves Brown, Sammy Watkins, Walter Powell, Kolby Listenbee and Dezmin Lewis as the receivers under contract for the Bills.