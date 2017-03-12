Rex Burkhead visits the Falcons

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 12, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

The running back market hasn’t heated up in free agency, but at least one back has made a visit.

Former Bengals running back Rex Burkhead was in Atlanta for a visit with the Falcons, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

If Burkhead were to sign with the Falcons, he’d join a crowded backfield that already has Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Burkhead might take over some of the responsibilities of the departed fullback Patrick DiMarco, although Burkhead is more of a runner and less of a blocker than DiMarco.

Last year Burkhead had 74 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns, plus 17 catches for 145 yards.