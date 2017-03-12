Ryan Schraeder restructures deal with Falcons

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Falcons right tackle Ryan Schraeder signed an extension with the team during the 2016 season that called for him to get a $6 million roster bonus this year.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Schraeder has restructured his contract and converted that $6 million into a signing bonus. That pushes $4.8 million of the cap hit into future seasons and gives the team more money to spend now.

There are a few ways the Falcons could go with the new cap space. They’re reportedly interested in defensive tackle Dontari Poe, although he’s lined up a visit with the Colts ahead of any trip to meet the Falcons, and they’re expected to give cornerback Desmond Trufant an extension.

They may also need to make an addition at guard. Right guard Chris Chester is a free agent and Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports he’s “undecided about his future.”