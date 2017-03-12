Silence surrounds Colin Kaepernick’s free agency

Players have been signing contracts at a lightning-fast pace around the NFL for the last three days, with almost all of the top players already signed just 72 hours after free agency started. But there’s no news about one of the most talked-about players during the 2016 season: Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick, the quarterback who once led the 49ers to the Super Bowl and more recently began a national controversy when he declined to stand for the national anthem, has yet to be publicly linked to any team. It’s possible that some team has quietly reached out to Kaepernick or his representatives, but if so it’s been very quiet, with no leaks to the media.
Does that mean no teams are interested in Kaepernick at all? It’s possible, both for on-field and off-field reasons. There are probably some NFL owners and personnel people who are turned off by Kaepernick’s anthem stance, even though he now says he’ll stand for the anthem. But dozens of NFL players followed Kaepernick’s lead and kneeled for the anthem last year, and there were no reports of repercussions against any of them. NFL teams are willing to employ players who don’t stand for the anthem, so that can’t be the only reason for the lack of interest in Kaepernick.
On-field problems are probably the bigger problem. Although Kaepernick’s raw passing stats (16 touchdowns and four interceptions last season) don’t look bad, the reality is he played poorly and compiled his numbers mostly while trailing in the second half for the 2-14 49ers. More advanced statistics used by Football Outsiders and ESPN both rank Kaepernick 30th among NFL passers last season.
Still, Kaepernick has had some success in the NFL, and it seems likely that some team will eventually offer him a contract. The Broncos reportedly had some interest in Kaepernick last year. The Jets, Browns and Texans are all in the market for a quarterback. All it takes is one team to offer Kaepernick a contract.
But the mere fact that we’re just wondering about one team offering Kaepernick a contract speaks to how far he’s fallen. Five years ago, he was the toast of the NFL, having led the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Four years ago, some saw him as having the potential to be one of the all-time greats. And now we’re just wondering if he’ll be able to compete at training camp for the Jets or the Browns.
CFL bound. If that even.
He blew his career by sitting during the anthem.
petedutcherjr says:
Mar 12, 2017 7:09 PM
CFL bound. If that even.
He blew his career by sitting during the anthem.
************************************************
If he was an accurate passer and could read defenses, he’d have 10 offers.
He turned down a 16.9 contract option for 2017, therefore, he’s trying to get more than that. He’s not worth it.
Teams don’t want distractions. It’s as simple as that.
Amazing we continue to write articles and comment on him.
Mike glennon who hasn’t played for 2 years is going to be a starter but kaep is out of the league, gotta love it
He made his bed and now he has to lie in it.
And lets make something clear…yes he sat during the anthem, but he also has absolutely stunk for 2 years.
Later Kaep!
At this point, he’s a distraction wherever he goes and no coach needs that, especially from the quarterback.
Haters will hate but kap will stay with us. Then we will continue to be on to six. #goNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS
Poor Kaepernick. He’s a black who was raised by whites and somehow felt his personal identity was lost. He thought he found a cause to give himself a sense of identity. That would have been fine if he wasn’t already part of one of the largest and richest corporations in America. He badly misjudged the public reaction and backlash that he received. And now that his career is at a crossroads and he finds himself on the streets looking to maintain employment in the NFL, perhaps he realizes he picked the wrong battle. Now he says he will stand for the anthem. If he felt so strongly about his stance, he wouldn’t back down from his beliefs. Well, it’s obvious he realizes that his search for an “identity” has likely cost him a well paying job.
Ha I love the shot at Jaws at the end of the article.
hope nobody signs him
How oppressive.
It’s called blackballed……whatever he has ever done good will be marginalized while his flaws are highlighted…..Most of the NFL hierchy are staunch conservatives….To them, he should be greatfull that he us not in a crackhouse somewhere with 6 kids by 6 different women…….he will never get another shot at all…..
Word is he has a bad knee.
There’s always a cabinet position in Raul Castro’s regime.
This is the worst possible outcome for Kap. I completely disagree with his protest, but at least last year you could say he was standing for what he believed in even if that had football and monetary consequences… yet this year when there was the threat of no money and no new contract out there, he caved and said he would now stand for the anthem.
Worst of both worlds. Don’t have a contract and lost all credibility when he offered to stand to improve his chances at getting a new contract. No contract or respect for Kap.
His limited skill set is not enough to overcome the damage to his brand caused by him getting on his knees during the Anthem. He will never be the face of a franchise again. He may end up getting league minimum as a backup somewhere that’s desperate. At this point, that’s all he can hope for.
He took a knee during the anthem.
Teams are taking a knee during his free agency.
As much as I hate that this tool sat during the anthem, it’s not the reason why he isn’t hearing his phone ring. He is a horrible thrower and horrible decision maker and has overrated athleticism. He only is fast once he can get long strides, other than that he can’t get out of the pocket before eating turf. He’s a phony civil rights leader and should not be welcomed in a locker room
it’s not the anthem thing. it’s the 1 read, then run thing. if he had the talent he could stand there naked and disrespect the flag, and someone would have signed him right away.
Anti American deserves what he gets. Screwed himself.
He’s weird. The locker room can’t have weird. Soccer could be his thing though. Probably fit right in a socialist sport.
Squid was an immature jerk and ego maniac long before he got around to squatting for the anthem. Teams are aware of that.
Colin massively regressed after Harbaugh left for Michigan. Not only that, his skill set was very evident to defensive coaches: Moderate accuracy, could take off like a gazelle, but limited creativity; Big Ben is more shifty in the pocket than this guy.
His anthem antics have definitely hurt his future fan-base, however I’m sure that time will heal that wound.
In the end, I don’t know if this guy has enough wins to get him anything but a back-up role somewhere well after the draft is done and a starter goes down with injury.
maybe he could convert to TE, and green bay could sign him?
Let’s get this straight , Colin Kap isn’t being black balled for bit standing during the National Anthem. He just isn’t a very good QB . He has declined every season since the Super Bowl . If Colin was as good as Russell Wilson or Tom Brady and didn’t stand for the National Anthem he would be getting a huge contract as a free agent. The NFL let Greg Hardy back in the league , if your very good they will overlook most distractions in the NFL. It’s about wins and losses and making the league money . This is America everyone has a right to choose to stand or sit for the National Anthem. Stop trying to make that a case why he isn’t getting signed .
Krap isn’t getting offers not because he stood, sat or did cartwheels. He isn’t getting a job because he is crap. NFL defenses figured out the only type of offense he is capable of running so he has no value anymore, it’s as simple as that. He is no more NFL worthy than Tebow is.
He’s a distraction that offends probably 80% or more of ticket buyers. He’ll never play in the NFL again.
Poor Kaep. He could at least be a decent back-up QB, but no team wants that kind of controversy.
I said on these pages the day he opted out of his contract he was making a serious financial mistake. He would have been cut if he hadn’t opted out. He just thought way too much of himself and got seriously bad advice.
After showing his support for the communist Castro regime, how fitting it would be if the final play of his career was being sacked by a Cuban refugee, Kiko Alonso.
It is still amazing that he literally destroyed Green Bay in the playoffs that time and now can hit the broad side of a barn. Think Harbaugh isn’t a quarterback guru? I give you Kaepernick. Somebody will still take a run at him. But, it will be LOW money.
Done
Think about an old school scale. On one side you have talent and on the other side you have off field problems. You look at AP beating his kid and that’s a heavy load on the bad side but he had a heavier load on the talent side (at least for the Vikings). Then you look at Kaperchoke. Sitting during the anthem is a pretty light load on the bad side but so is his talent. Not a good sign for Kaperchoke.
No one wants this bum.
I hope even the CFL says no to him.
KARMA! Look at me. The Silver spoon was not big enough. Bill….by the way, the Canadians respect there flag, your act won’t cut it north of the boarder. Bill
ctiggs says:
Mar 12, 2017 7:19 PM
Haters will hate but kap will stay with us. Then we will continue to be on to six. #goNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS
_____________________________
6 wins?
He only came out and said he’d stand now because he knew no team would sign him if he continued with his little crybaby stance. He’s overrated anyways.
He didn’t even vote. Absolutely his right to protest. But to not vote. Teammates that kneel now stand. QB is a leader….now he quit his cause because he wants $$$.
Can anyone explain to me the financial implications of his opting out of his SF contract?
1. Did he take a sum of money to try his luck at FA? If so, how much?
2. Would he have gotten more by staying in the contract and getting cut? Again, how much if you know?
Don’t confuse “silence” with “lack of interest”
His search for a new identity has rendered him insignificant at best, but he’s not totally worthless. He will always serve as a bad example.
I wonder if he will stand for the Canadian National anthem????
I applaud the Nfl owners for blackballing him.
Why would you want this guy on your team? Yes, he had a few followers. But he was the instigator. We will see if the others get new contracts as well.
A team owned by someone who is part of the current administration won’t even consider him.
Which is probably for the best because the Jets would probably fare no better with him than with Fitzpatrick. Though lord knows who is going to make that team any good any time soon.
He used his position as a professional athlete to promote anti-Americanism, the league’s ratings dropped, he became a distraction to his team (which suffered through a horrendous season), and now he is dealing with the consequences of those decisions.
No team is going to sign him now because they don’t want the distractions he brings going on during the off-season. He may get a chance closer to the start of the season when injuries pile up, but he’s not worth the distraction right now. That said, it won’t be surprising if he never gets another chance.
Guy’s already a multi-millionaire who’s traveled the country and still has whole life in front of him and, importantly, his physical health.
I lose no sleep over poor Colin and end of his football career.
No one wants the distraction. The 49ers didn’t cut him last year because the left media behind him would have made a stink. He’s terrible too without an amazing o line.
Pool Colon. Maybe he should have concentrated more in improving as a QB than protesting his perceived injustices. Also, did he state which anthem he would stand for? Maybe he meant he would stand if they played the ISIS national anthem.
Guess he needs a new publicity stunt
Bye bye Colin
Your ego out did u
The difference is he is the face of the movement. The other players who did kneel are kind of forgettable to the average fan.
His next play call in a huddle will be “You want fries with that?”
“NFL teams are willing to employ players who don’t stand for the anthem…”
How many of them wore Castro shirts and pig socks while talking about oppression and the need for a dialogue or decried the need for change then didn’t vote in spite of some critical social initiatives on his ballot? Kaepernick isn’t just a hypocritical dilettante with a questionable football IQ and diminished skills he is also a highly divisive one. All in all his price tag goes way beyond $. It should not come as a surprise to anyone a price that high is not paid lightly and few if any teams are in a hurry to consider paying it. Well, except maybe Kaepernick, he’s no doubt shocked. lmao
Dont want to see anyone unemployed….unless your name is Colin Kapernick
Will he stand in the unemployment line?
Who wants a mediocre talent that is also a huge potential distraction?
Kapernick made himself the true personification of Mr. Irrelevant by politicizingNFL Football and pissing off the majority of the NFL audience. NFL, are you listening?
The knee protest was a massive mistake.. Here’s a kid who caught lightning in a bottle in 2012/2013. Once defenses solved the read option they forced him to beat defenses with his arm-couldn’t do it. Now barely better at reading defenses, inconsistent, throwing a bullet into a tight window followed by a pass missing the ocean.. I predicted two years ago he would be out of the league in two years. It could happen.
ctiggs says:
Mar 12, 2017 7:19 PM
Haters will hate but kap will stay with us. Then we will continue to be on to six. #goNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS
———————————————————
I would say EVERYBODY has it better than you.
The Browns have already said they are not interested in him. The Texans are probably waiting for Tony Romo, probably their first choice among the remaining QBs available. The same is probably true of Denver. They don’t want to miss the opportunity to acquire Romo. Jay Cutler was released just a couple days or so ago, and there has been no news on any team being interested in him, even though he was one of the highest paid players a while back. It is unlikely that Kaepernick will settle for backup qb money of around $6 million a year, since the contract he opted out of would have paid him $15 million this year.
Basically we have teams that are waiting for Romo and Kap waiting for a good offer. After Romo has been released and signed, then we will likely see Kap getting a contract offer.
the love you take
is equal to the love you make
Beatles
Dont’a Hightower, one of the highest rated free agents and the hero of the Super Bowl win, has not gotten any offers from any team either. He is estimated to have a market value of around $10 million. Teams tend to be cautious when paying out huge contracts.
Pop Quiz
Who kneeled during the National Anthem?
A) Colin Kaepernick
B) Donald Trump
Who said, “I like people that weren’t captured.”
A) Colin Kaepernick
B) Donald Trump
Who said, “Military suicides happen to service members who can’t handle it.”
A) Colin Kaepernick
B) Donald Trump
Who said combat vets who developed PTSD did so because they were “not strong.”
A) Colin Kaepernick
B) Donald Trump
Bye Bye zipperhead. Enjoy the used car sales job.
Almost 300,000 new jobs created. Kaep can find one. Don’t cry for me Argentina.
It had little to do with the anthem itself and everything to do about distraction. Teams LOATH distraction of any kind. Stand or not, simply being on any team now will create nothing but.
Cutler and Osweiler are two prime examples that paying a QB top dollars does not make him a top QB.
He has made more money than he can spend already! Does he really care?
If nothing else, he is a perfect example of why people shouldn’t make idiotic statements about guys being the best ever when they are in the league 1-2 years
If you haven’t been doing it for a decade, you aren’t in the discussion, period.
jag1959 says:
Mar 12, 2017 8:22 PM
“NFL teams are willing to employ players who don’t stand for the anthem…”
How many of them wore Castro shirts and pig socks while talking about oppression and the need for a dialogue or decried the need for change then didn’t vote in spite of some critical social initiatives on his ballot? Kaepernick isn’t just a hypocritical dilettante with a questionable football IQ and diminished skills he is also a highly divisive one. All in all his price tag goes way beyond $. It should not come as a surprise to anyone a price that high is not paid lightly and few if any teams are in a hurry to consider paying it. Well, except maybe Kaepernick, he’s no doubt shocked. lmao
————————————–
So well clarified Jag1959.
Silence = zero interest.
I never thought he was that good. I’m just shocked it took the Niners so long to figure that out..
The sad thing about the state of NFL QBs is that there aren’t enough true starters for the number of teams. There are going to be at least 64 QBs active on game day, as many as 96 on a regular season roster, and you figure 128-160 arms in camp. Being the 30th best QB will usually at least get a chance to compete for a #2.
He would have a big, new contract right now if he didn’t hate America. But he does.
Never bite the hand that feeds.
Maybe he should try planking during the anthem.
If he had credibility in the field the anthem kneel mightve been respected, but the fact is, he had no on field cred
This is the NFL. Kaep will have another job, another shot, and one day may live up to the potential we witnessed early on. Then the story will be of “the heroic comeback” as the NFL loves to portray.
Protesting excessive police violence isn’t “hating America”.
I’m baffled at people who think it is.
CK has been a bad QB for a couple years now. That’s why he’s not getting interest from any teams. The backlash against his protest tells us as much about the backlashers as it does about him.
He will be somebody’s plan C. He will end up somewhere after free agency and the draft. Someone with be short a qb. But he won’t get the money he hoped for.
Dont’a Hightower, one of the highest rated free agents and the hero of the Super Bowl win, has not gotten any offers from any team either. He is estimated to have a market value of around $10 million.
—
Jamie Collins got $50M for 4 years. And he’s the LB the Pats got rid of. HT is worth more than that.
I can’t answer why he’s not getting offers from other teams. The guess is the teams like the Titans and Saints don’t feel like giving him a number if his intent is just to take it back to Belichick as leverage in negotiations with the team he really wants to play for.
I’d be very surprised if HT isn’t signed by somebody for good money this week.
The player is at most a backup QB based solely on his body of work. Most teams want a young backup they can develop for the future or an intelligent veteran game manager. He is neither and has proven to be profoundly misinformed while exercising his freedom of speech. In other words we all now know he is an idiot.
Just like Mike Vick, run and gun turns into fall and throw picks. The defensive minds figured him out: they forced him to actually have to think and that was all she wrote.
PS
He and RGIII are almost exactly alike. Rush was right, like it or not.
Kap love your passion Trump you’re a freaking idiot!
Young QBs can start out hot but all it takes for NFL defensive coordinators is enough film to find your weak spots. For Kapernick it has always been his decision skills. Give him too many options to dissect in the heat of battle and he mentally curls up. Athleticism only goes so far.
And sorry Kapernick, your San Fran’s head case. Other teams have their own worries.