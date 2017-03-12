Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT

LB Lorenzo Alexander isn’t worried about fitting into a new Bills defense.

Players who might interest the Dolphins in the secondary stages of free agency.

What would a multi-year contract for Patriots CB Malcolm Butler look like?

The Jets had RB Travaris Cadet in for a visit.

The Ravens say signing RB Danny Woodhead wasn’t related to Kenneth Dixon’s suspension.

Domata Peko is the latest free agent to leave the Bengals.

The Browns need to make all their draft picks pay off.

Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell is headed to prom with a fan.

The Texans have opted for stability at tight end.

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard has a chance to cash in at the draft.

The Jaguars didn’t do it the same way as the Browns, but they have swallowed money in trades for draft picks.

Defense and special teams have been the Titans’ focal points in free agency.

Broncos T Menelik Watson was a late convert to football.

Extending S Daniel Sorensen was the latest example of the Chiefs sticking with a player they developed.

Breaking down what to expect from new Raiders T Marshall Newhouse.

CB Trovon Reed could have a role with the Chargers in 2017.

Departures by other players have moved S Jeff Heath up the Cowboys depth chart.

Is Geno Smith a backup quarterback option for the Giants?

WR Torrey Smith hopes to show the Eagles he still has his speed.

What have the Redskins lost by firing G.M. Scot McCloughan?

The Bears are trying to revive their secondary.

LB Paul Worrilow discussed how he’ll fit in the Lions defense.

TE Martellus Bennett is asking Packers fans to pick his jersey number.

Will the Vikings pursue a return from WR Cordarrelle Patterson?

Three areas the Falcons can address in free agency.

Returning to the Panthers leaves CB Captain Munnerlyn with some fences to mend.

A breakdown of DT Nick Fairley’s new contract with the Saints.

Said Buccaneers DT Chris Baker, “I’m always that guy that plays around probably a little bit too much, but that’s just me. I’ve never been ultraserious.”

K Phil Dawson last played for Cardinals coach Bruce Arians more than a decade ago.

Signing with the Rams meant coming home for WR Robert Woods.

An early crack at sorting out the 49ers depth chart.

The Seahawks are working to get their run game going again.