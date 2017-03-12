T.J. Lang decides on a three-year deal with the Lions

Well, that didn’t take long.
Packers guard T.J. Lang has made his decision, and it’s the Lions.
His agent tweeted out word that Lang had agreed to a three-year contract with the Lions, keeping him in the division.
The Pro Bowl guard will replace Larry Warford, who left for New Orleans in free agency. And along with big-ticket right tackle Rick Wagner (who replaced Riley Reiff), gives Detroit a strong side of the line.
The 29-year-old Lang going back to his hometown team also weaken a Packers line which has lost J.C. Tretter to Cleveland as well.
Sweet!! It’s a double victory, make the Lions stronger and make the Packers weaker at the same time.
#Quinning
Cue the handwringing. I witnessed the same when Ted Thompson parted ways with Mike Wahle and Marco Rivera — and later Daryn Colledge and Josh Sitton — rather than pay big-money extensions to veteran guards.
The 27-year-old Wahl was average in Carolina and let go after three seasons. The 32-year-old Rivera had back problems and was cut loose after struggling two seasons in Dallas. Colledge had three decent seasons in Arizona, then fell off a cliff and didn’t finish his contract there.
Letting Colledge go gave T. J. Lang a chance to play and develop. When Sitton was released last season, Lane Taylor was more than adequate in his stead.
Lang is a warrior. I’m sure the Packers wanted him back for the right money, as did I. I’m sad to hate to see him go. This may weaken the line somewhat, for a while. But he has nine hard seasons of wear and tear on a nearly 30-year-old body. He broke his foot and recently had hip surgery. Tying up a large amount of cap space for a talented but aging and well-worn guard isn’t good business.
Thompson was proven right in the past by not extending or over-paying veteran guards. Watch him be proven right again.
Just like people who overpay for an item on ebay – yet are all excited because they won the auction; the Lions won the TJ Lang auction. It would have been nice to have him back but the depth and talent on the packers means that lesser teams will always be ready to pay a premium for Packers free agents.
He is going to love playing against the Packers defense.
Wish him well. Cool dude to follow on Twitter and is now playing for his hometown. Hope success follows in those new uni’s the Lions are unveiling next season.
Ted Thompson running on thin ice. He and Ozzie Newsome might be the 2 most overrated GMs in the league.
Disappointing for the Packers, he was one of the guys I thought TT wouldn’t let walk. Hopefully the OL will be able to absorb this loss as well as they handled Sittton going to Chicago.
Good signing for the Lions. Hope he does well in Detroit.
We’ll never forget you J.T.
No offense, but your team keeps getting dusted in the postseason because Teddy’s teams are thin and lack talent on defense.
If you can’t budget ahead of schedule to keep players you want to keep, then what good is developing them after you draft them?
2010 was 7 years ago.
WOW!
It’s hard to be overrated when you consistently win your division and regularly advance to the NFC title game!
………………………………………………………………………………. Just because you pay more for something than someone else, does not mean it is suddenly not good anymore. What the hell kind of logic is that? Loosen your cheese head it is cutting off the blood flow. If i pay 3 cents more for a gallon of gas, is my gas not as good as yours?
When it comes to people, when you pay more for a job, it shows that you want( or value) that person just a little more.
It’s getting really hard to not start drinking that Honolulu blue Kool-Aid! Love the moves by Quinn. I cannot wait to see where he takes us!
Thanks TJ for all the years in Green Bay. I won’t begrudge a guy for doing what he thinks is best for his situation. Will be curious to see the numbers.
I was right. He’s got no problem with losing.
I guess they signed Bennett to play OL. haha
I guess Erin is going to have to play Lang’s position and qb, unless he put TT in there.
Any more tight ends on market ????
Lions will go heavy on defense in the draft. They have to control the ball to win games, which they should be able to do better than last year. Right side of the line is improved at both spots with Wagner and lang. Decker was a stud at LT as a rookie should just keep improving. And another rookie won the LG job last year and steadily improved. First time in a long time I have been excited about our O line.