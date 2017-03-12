T.J. Lang decides on a three-year deal with the Lions

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 12, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

Well, that didn’t take long.

Packers guard T.J. Lang has made his decision, and it’s the Lions.

His agent tweeted out word that Lang had agreed to a three-year contract with the Lions, keeping him in the division.

The Pro Bowl guard will replace Larry Warford, who left for New Orleans in free agency. And along with big-ticket right tackle Rick Wagner (who replaced Riley Reiff), gives Detroit a strong side of the line.

The 29-year-old Lang going back to his hometown team also weaken a Packers line which has lost J.C. Tretter to Cleveland as well.