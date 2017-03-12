T.J. Lang down to Lions, Packers and Seahawks

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 12, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

Free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang is closing in on a decision.

Lang said in a TV appearance in his hometown of Detroit that he’s down to three teams. The Lions are one; the Seahawks and Packers are the others.

“I felt like those are the three teams ready to win now and have a great attitude around the program,” Lang said on WXYZ in Detroit.

Lang, 29, said he’s been wrestling with the decision and expects to make it Sunday or Monday. He’s played his entire eight year career with the Packers and has been the team’s starting right guard for the past four seasons.

The Seahawks need an offensive line upgrade. The Lions have already spent significant money on bringing in tackle Rick Wagner from the Ravens.

Lang has also played on the left side and at tackle. He’s started 94 of 119 career games.