Week 17 altercation was last straw for Texans and Osweiler

So when did the Texans decide it was time to move on from quarterback Brock Osweiler despite a contract that pays $16 million guaranteed in 2017? The decision was made in the aftermath of an incident that occurred on the first day of the calendar year.
January 1. Texans at Titans. Backup-turned-starter Tom Savage took a hit on a quarterback sneak during the first play of the second quarter and was removed for a concussion evaluation. Starter-turned-backup Brock Osweiler entered the game.
Confusion emerged during the second quarter as to whether Savage had been cleared to return to action. At halftime, Savage got the news: He was being shut down for the day.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Savage became very upset, knocking things around in the locker room and otherwise making a ruckus about having his status jeopardized by a doctor’s decision to keep him from playing. At or about the same time, coach Bill O’Brien informed Osweiler that he’d be finishing the game.
Osweiler, per the source, reacted negatively, telling O’Brien in the visiting coach’s office at Nissan Stadium in Nashville that he’s only playing Osweiler because O’Brien needs him. [Editor’s note: That’s sort of how football depth charts work.] An argument ensued, voices were raised. At one point, it’s believed that Osweiler got up to walk away and O’Brien threw out an arm to stop him. That prompted Osweiler to act as if he were being “held hostage,” a claim that he would repeat (per the source) in the days after the game.
And that was that for Osweiler in Houston. Following that incident, the team was determined to find a way to move on from him.
Rumors of an incident of some sort had been percolating for weeks. Both O’Brien and Osweiler downplayed talk of a loud argument in the days after the game. Following the hot potato trade that sent Osweiler and a second-round pick to Cleveland, former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden said in an appearance on 120 Sports that Osweiler and O’Brien had a “physical confrontation that got ugly.”
“It was physical,” McFadden said. “It was physical. The players and coaches had to restrain O’Brien and Brock.”
Both the Texans and Osweiler’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, declined to comment on McFadden’s claims. Based on the information PFT has obtained, it seems that the incident was mildly physical at worst.
Consider it objectively. Osweiler is six-seven, and he was wearing full pads. O’Brien is considerably shorter than that and, unlike the conventional game-day attire in baseball, was not wearing pads and a uniform.
Whatever did (or didn’t) happen between the two of them, Osweiler’s perceived overreaction to the incident was, we’re told, the moment the Texans decided to move on from Osweiler.
my high school coach never would of tolerated that kind of selfishness
What a little baby. Sounds like their whole qb room needs an attitude adjustment.
To Browns fans everywhere: Why you?
Managers in Baseball wear pads?
#slapfight
So … Osweiler did not want to go into the game? Bad craziness.
I recently listened to a guy on the NFL Network claim the Texans should have beaten the Patriots in Foxborough in the playoffs.
Lol.
Osweiler is real leadership material.
I don’t care if Osweiler is wearing pads, I put my money on O’Brien. He looks like a pretty tough guy.
Whoever the Director of Pro Personel is in Houston should be fired.
Well at least Brock stood up to bully O’Brien, when O’Brien and Brady argued in 2011 Brady was practically in tears saying “I’m sorry”
Men acting like children.
Give me $16 million and you can hold me hostage all you want.
O’Brien is a hot head. He hasn’t found a QB that he can work with in Houston. He treats every QB like crap and then denigrates them as he kicks them out the door.
Question to Tony Romo – Do you really want to do this?
It’s believable to Pats fans because, well you’ve heard of a Quarterback Whisperer – O’Brien is a Quarterback Shouter. You might say “oh, Milennials!” but younger QBs today won’t take kindly to what they’d see as completely unprofessional conduct by a coach. I wasn’t sorry to see O’Brien leave NE. Sounds like the grenade finally went off – probably after O’Brien poked a finger a tad too heavily to ignore into Brock who already has a big chip on his shoulder – and shoved O’Brien back. It wouldn’t have all been Brock otherwise we’d have heard about it from the Texans before now.
So, the Texans had 2 QBs throwing tantrums in the locker room at the same time. The other players had to be shaking their heads.
Any coach that acts like that should be banned for life.
Talk about the pits! When Brock replaces you on the roster you know that you have really, really earned the nickname RGMinus3!
After reading this, they actually deserve each other.
I said it after his comments after Denver won the Super Bowl and he kept fixating on that he got replaced by Peyton Manning of all people that the dude wasn’t wrapped too tight. He also had a local incident here where he pushed a woman outside of a pizza place or bar or something that he explained by saying he was protecting his wife from a woman with a loud mouth (yes, always an acceptable reason to push a girl, and that’s sarcasm for you who can’t comprehend) that got just about no play from the media for some reason. There is just something off with the guy to me.
Brocky got curb stomped by some chick in Scottsdale over a disputed pizza. O’Brien, tko 5th round.
Brock had the rep of saying all the right things off the field and making all the wrong reads on the field. If this is true then he truly is damaged goods. What a difference a year makes. He should be begging to find a way back to Denver for a minimum salary to rehab his career.
.
When Bill OBrien was the offensive coordinator of the Patriots, Brady and Brian Hoyer nicknamed him “teapot” because it was only a matter of time before he blew.
.
Sounds like Osweiler had a bit of a tantrum and over reacted, but O’Brien has always seemed like a bit of a hot head as well. Probably for the best not to have them on the same team.
If only his throws had shown that kind of fight.
Ok folks, something not right here. Osweiler, plays okay as Mannings back up but is a total bust for the Texans and it is his fault. O’Brien, escapes all blame, really? He inherited that team and it’s awesome defense. He was tasked with fixing the offense which he can’t. Bill O’Brien is another failed product of the Belicheck(SP?) coaching tree. Guy is a hot head, arrogant head coach. Tony Romo better be careful, got to Denver, O’Brien is a QB career killer.
What is it these days with mediocre QBs and a sense of entitlement? Bradford basically a bust. Demands to be traded when he has to compete for a starting job.
Fitzpatrick career journeyman demands multi-year blockbuster deal
Kaep mediocre QB demands to be released from contract or else
Yeah, I think there’s blame on both. As the old Nebraska farmer would say, no matter how thin you make them a pancake got two sides.
IMO, both Osweiler and O’Brien have issues. Both need to go.
pardonmyjake says:
Mar 12, 2017 11:51 AM
my high school coach never would of tolerated that kind of selfishness
—————————————–
If the events in the article are true, then neither did the Texans. Not sure what your point was.
It’s unbelievable the Texans local media are too busy writing team press releases and sucking up to the players to do any actual reporting on incidents like this. The weakest, most passive “journalists” I’ve ever seen.
Osweiler was mad he got to play?
“Osweiler, per the source, reacted negatively, telling O’Brien in the visiting coach’s office at Nissan Stadium in Nashville that he’s only playing Osweiler because O’Brien needs him. [Editor’s note: That’s sort of how football depth charts work.]”
—–
Good one.
I recall the story at the time of Osweiler’s signing was that they signed him without he and O’Brien ever having met?! This seems like lunacy, and if that’s true, it’s no wonder there was trouble between them.
And while I understand Savage’s desire to play, and not be removed from the game, I hope he came to realize that the doctor might have saved him from having his eggs seriously scrambled?! Live to play another day…
Osweiler is equal or better of the 10-15 QB’s the Browns have had recently…McCown, RG29, Austin Davis, Hoyer, Weeden, Derek Anderson, etc, etc…
No doubt Osweiler was hot and bothered about being replaced, but so have many other QB’s. Brock needs to be evaluated on his playing ability and let the team psychologist handle the other stuff.
This is the Millennial generation.
They feel they are entitled to everything, without having to sacrifice, or earn anything.
They are lazy, selfish, and have the work ethics of a rock
and those Harvard morons think they can trade him, 8 million and a 5th for a 3rd……
lol lol lol lol lol
what a bunch of morons
Think about what O’Brien has had to deal with. His GM signs a QB without the coach even having an interview. Turns out to be a “not-ready-for-prime-time” player but he’s stuck with him. The team is fighting for a division title. All he hears after every game is “Why can’t you score more” and “Is Brock still your starter?”
Yes, O’Brien is a hothead but who wouldn’t be after all this crap?
Imagine a backup QB talking smack to Belechick . Nuff said!