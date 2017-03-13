Adrian Peterson finished with Seahawks visit

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

Adrian Peterson has wrapped up his first visit as a free agent.

Peterson arrived in Seattle on Sunday for a meeting with the Seahawks that stretched into Monday before wrapping up. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on Monday evening that Peterson was on his way out of the city.

He’s the second free agent back to meet with the Seahawks, joining Eddie Lacy, and they have two more lined up this week. Latavius Murray is scheduled to visit with the team on Tuesday and Jamaal Charles is due in after that. Lacy also visited with the Vikings over the weekend and is talking about a return to the Packers while Murray spent Monday in Jacksonville.

If one of the backs should sign in Seattle or elsewhere, there could be a domino effect that leads to homes for the others in relatively short order. Given everyone’s schedules, that could happen at some point this week.