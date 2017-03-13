Bengals, Andre Smith talk reunion

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Andre Smith may return to the team that drafted him.

Smith, an offensive tackle selected by the Bengals with the sixth overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, is visiting Cincinnati, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old Smith played in Cincinnati through 2015 before signing a one-year contract with the Vikings last year. He started the first four games of the season for the Vikings last year before suffering a season-ending triceps injury. Smith won’t be back with the Vikings, who have added offensive tackles Mike Remmers and Riley Reiff in free agency.

The Bengals lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth in free agency, so Smith could help fill in there. Smith has also drawn interest from the Bills.

Smith is the No. 97 player in our Free Agent Hot 100.