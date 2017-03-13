 Skip to content

Bengals waive James Wright

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT
The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Monday, including the previously reported return of tackle Eric Winston.

The other move announced on Monday was the departure of wide receiver James Wright. The 2014 seventh-round pick has been placed on waivers.

Wright caught five passes for 91 yards during his rookie season before tearing his PCL in late November. Wright missed the entire 2015 season while he was rehabbing the injury and returned to the lineup last year to catch 13 passes for 106 yards in 13 games. He also played a sizable role on special teams with Cincinnati last season.

Wright’s departure leaves the Bengals with A.J. Green, Brandon LaFell, Tyler Boyd, Cody Core and Alex Erickson at wideout.

1 Response to “Bengals waive James Wright”
  1. jm91rs says: Mar 13, 2017 1:24 PM

    Now if they could only start waiving some of the dead weight that actually makes decent money (Maualuga & Pacman specifically) .

