Bills sign Jeremy Butler

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The Bills have signed their second free agent wide receiver in as many days.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is signing Jeremy Butler to a one-year deal. They signed former Panthers wideout Philly Brown on Sunday.

Butler was not tendered by the Chargers after playing four games with them last season. He had two catches for 11 yards in those contests and caught 31 passes for 363 yards with the Ravens in 2015.

Butler and Brown give the Bills some depth after Marquise Goodwin and Robert Woods departed as free agents. The team could still use a bit more to go with Sammy Watkins at wideout, which is something they could address during the draft with the top ranks of the free agent group picked fairly clean.