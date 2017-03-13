Bills sign Ryan Davis, bring Andre Smith in for a visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT

The Bills continue to work the fringes of their roster, signing a defensive end away from the Cowboys.

The team announced the addition of defensive end Ryan Davis.

The sixth-year defensive end has 11 career sacks, with 6.5 of them coming in 2014 in Jacksonville.

They also announced three free agent visits. Headlining the list is veteran right tackle Andre Smith, who would add some ballast to an offense that opened free agency by signing a couple of fullbacks. He could also end up talking to the Bengals about a return after spending last year with the Vikings.

They also brought wide receiver Jeremy Butler and defensive end Jayrone Elliott in for visits. Elliott wasn’t tendered by the Packers as a restricted free agent, and Butler didn’t get a tender as an exclusive rights free agent from the Chargers.