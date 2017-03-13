Broncos sign Kasim Edebali

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

The Broncos knew they might have to fill DeMarcus Ware’s place in the lineup when he became a free agent last week and they found out for sure on Monday when Ware announced his retirement.

They offered congratulations to Ware, who helped them win a Super Bowl, and then turned attention back to the task of filling out their defense. The team announced that they signed linebacker Kasim Edebali to a one-year deal.

Edebali made the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played in every game for New Orleans over the last three seasons. He had five sacks in a situational pass rushing role in 2015, but only managed one last season.

The Broncos have Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett returning at outside linebacker and General Manager John Elway said Monday that the team still has interest in bringing back Dekoda Watson.