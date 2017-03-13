Cardinals re-sign Andre Ellington

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

The Cardinals have brought back one of their three running backs that became free agents this month.

The team announced that Andre Ellington has signed a one-year deal with the team. Ellington said in a release from the team that “there wasn’t a doubt in my mind” about remaining with the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 draft.

Ellington played in every game last season, but saw the ball infrequently behind David Johnson. He ran 34 times for 96 yards and caught 12 passes for 85 yards, which marked his lowest workload as a pro and a likely preview of his 2017 role as long as Johnson remains healthy.

Chris Johnson and Stepfan Taylor remain unsigned with Darren Urban of the Cardinals website reporting there’s “still a chance” that Johnson returns for a third season with the team.