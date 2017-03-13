Chargers re-sign Damion Square to two-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

The Chargers will be bringing defensive tackle Damion Square with them to Los Angeles.

Square became a free agent last week, but won’t be signing with another team. The Chargers announced that they are bringing Square back on a two-year deal.

Square was suspended for the first four games of last season, but returned to record 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games. He closed out the season as a starter in place of the injured Brandon Mebane and should remain a key part of the team’s defensive line rotation under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Square joins safety Jahleel Addae, quarterback Kellen Clemens and long snapper Mike Windt as players retained by the Chargers on new contracts. Left tackle Russell Okung has been the only outside addition to the Chargers since the start of free agency.