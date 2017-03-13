Chargers releasing King Dunlap

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

The Chargers signed Russell Okung early in free agency, which seemed to be a sign that 2016’s left tackle King Dunlap wasn’t long for the team.

That feeling is set to become reality. According to multiple reports, Dunlap will be released by the Chargers with a $500,000 roster bonus due at the end of the week.

Dunlap spent the last four seasons with the Chargers, but only played a complete season once over that stretch. Healthy or not, Dunlap may not be available for all of the 2017 season either as he was recently arrested for violating a protective order filed by a girlfriend. Dunlap’s attorney says it was a misunderstanding about what Dunlap was allowed to do under the order, but an arrest could lead to league discipline.

Dunlap will hit a market that’s seen several tackles find new homes. Ryan Clady and Andre Smith are among the most recognizable names still available.