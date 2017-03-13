Chase Daniel asks Eagles to release him

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

The Eagles have signed quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal to back up Carson Wentz, which appears to leave Chase Daniel without a spot on the team’s roster.

Daniel has drawn that conclusion as well and he’s asked the Eagles to let him seek a job with another team. Daniel told Howard Eskin of WIP in Philadelphia that he’s requested his release and suggested the Eagles are open to it.

“Yes we did and it was mutual,” Daniel said. “I believe I’m a starter in this league.”

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the Eagles have been trying to trade Daniel for the last few days, but that the team is now expected to release him on Monday after failing to find a landing spot for the quarterback.